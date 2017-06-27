T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter Taking A Bath

T.I. is already showing what kind of father he’ll be to daughter Heiress Diana Harris. His kid with Tameka “Tiny” Harris was enjoying a fun-filled bubble bath with mamma, when Tiny decided to take footage of the occasion. She posted it on Instagram and Tip felt some type of way.

He wrote, “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?”

With Tip all in her comments section, Tiny replied, “She is a baby… none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she don’t have [poop emoji] to show on top. Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary.”

#PressPlay: Why #Tiny playing with #TI like that? 😂 #DaddyDuties #MommyDuties A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Talk about overprotective…especially for a baby that has their own Instagram page. Ever since their daughter was born in March of last year, the photo ops have been non-stop.

What do you think of T.I.’s comments? Too much or get that child off camera!