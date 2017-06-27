Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He Got Jumped

It's not a game out here.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

V-103 Live Pop Up Concert

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty


Meek Mill allegedly warned Safaree Samuels how things were going down BET Awards weekend, but Safaree didn’t listen, according to TMZ.

As reported earlier, Safaree got jumped by Meek’s crew at a pre-awards party in L.A. One source said Meek’s crew contacted Safaree days before to give him piece of advice — stay away or else. Safaree obviously ignored the advice. The day of the party, which was hosted by DJ Khaled, Safaree and Meek showed up around the same time. Meek’s crew were caught on video throwing blows at Safaree.

TMZ sources say the beef between Meek and Safaree is not just about them being ex lover’s to Nicki Minaj. Their hostility goes back to over a year of verbal jabs and disrespect. Meek denied his involvement in the pre-awards brawl, but Safaree isn’t buying it. He’s already challenged Meek to meet him outside, one-on-one.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He Got Jumped

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos