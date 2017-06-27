Leslie Jones Accuses The Ritz-Carlton Of Racism

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

Leslie Jones was on a high after hosting the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, but her mood soon came crashing down. On Monday, the comedian took to social media to blast the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, claiming that they’re racist. See below:

No word on what went down, but the popular hotel replied to the star, tweeting:

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

LesDogg is no stranger to ignorant, racist people — so her claims don’t sound too farfetched.

We will keep you posted as more details surface.