Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Leslie Jones Accuses The Ritz-Carlton Of Racism

Find out what made the star go off.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty


Leslie Jones was on a high after hosting the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, but her mood soon came crashing down. On Monday, the comedian took to social media to blast the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, claiming that they’re racist. See below:

No word on what went down, but the popular hotel replied to the star, tweeting:

LesDogg is no stranger to ignorant, racist people — so her claims don’t sound too farfetched.

We will keep you posted as more details surface.

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

44 photos Launch gallery

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

Continue reading 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos