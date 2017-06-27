Entertainment
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s Name To Sell Snacks And Failed

Chano wasn't having it.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Everyone wants a piece of Chance the Rapper. Why wouldn’t they? He’s on fire right now. He has perfectly branded himself as an independent artist, complete with his own gear and swag. One company tried to profit off of this and Chano wasn’t having it.

Hostess Snacks (yes, the same company that makes Twinkies) decided to try their luck and tweeted a picture of their product with a 3 hat. If you know anything about Chance, he usually sports a fitted cap with a 3 on the front, symbolizing his third mixtape Coloring Book. Chance noticed the Hostess tweet, especially since they had the bright idea to tag him. It read, “How good is Chance the Snacker? I’d say comparable to Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes #Hostess #ChanceTheRapper.​”

Not a smart move.

Whereas Hostess probably saw their tagline as a nod to the “No Problems” rapper, he saw a big company trying to profit off his image. He replied to them with a tweet saying, “GIVE ME MY COIN.” Their tweet has since been deleted.

The whole mishap didn’t evade the minds of Twitter, however. Of course, users defended Chance and gave Hostess a good dragging.

No filter.

