100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports.

Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman

According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.

The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.

RELATED: Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.

TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.

Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

RELATED: Take That, Take That: Hulu Scraps Diddy’s Reality Show Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

The post Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer appeared first on 92 Q.

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer was originally published on 92q.com