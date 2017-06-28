Bossip & WE tv Celebrate Launch of “Bossip on WE”; Kenya Moore, Trina & Towanda Braxton and More [Exclusive Photos]

(ATLANTA) – June 28, 2017 – Last night, Bossip and WE tv teamed up to celebrate the launch of their newest series “Bossip on WE” at the W Midtown’s lounge, Elevate. The star-studded night honored some of the industry’s most stylish celebrities as they showcased their own unique fashion sense. Honorees in attendance included Trina Braxton and Towanda Braxton from WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” (Sister Style); Sheree Whitfield (Chateau Chic), Cynthia Bailey (Runway Stunner) and Kenya Moore (Gone With The Wind Fabulous Style) from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta”; Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Brandon Barnes, Ayana Fite, Zonnique Pullins (ATL’s Best Dressed Cast), Toya Wright (Baddest Mother Daughter Duo w/ Reginae Carter) and Tiny Harris (Most Versatile Style) from WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”,Tammy Rivera (Model Swimwear Maker), Rasheeda Frost (Beautiful Boss Chick) and Karlie Redd (Most Enterprising Ingenue) from VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”; Quad Webb-Lunceford (“The Snatched Stunner”) and Dr. Heavenly (“Dental Diva”) of Bravo’s “Married To Medicine”, Gocha Hawkins of WE tv’s “LA Hair” (Wizard of Wigs), Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall (Campaign Strong Style), Miss Juicy (Red Hot Royalty) from Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta”, Angela Robinson (“Sophisticated Soap Star”) of “Tyler Perry’s The Have and the Have Nots” on OWN and Gary Hayes (Fab Fashionisto”) of Rickey Smiley Morning Show/DISH Nation.

Cast members of “Bossip on WE” were also in attendance including Janee Bolden, Jason “Jah” Lee, Danielle “Dani” Canada, Alex Ford, Ronnie Jordan, Tyler Chronicles and Maura Chanz. Bossip Executive Producers Marve Frazier and Detavio Samuels were also in attendance to celebrate.

Stars hit the red carpet before heading into the party where DJ Bomshell Boogie kept the crowd jumping the whole night through. Guests were treated to an open bar and passed appetizers upon arrival.

“Bossip on WE” premieres Thursday, July 6 at 10PM

