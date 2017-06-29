Lifestyle
La La Anthony’s Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo might still have time to save his marriage to La La.

La La Anthony has revealed that she’s not making any plans to divorce Carmelo Anthony…for now.

When news that Carmelo had cheated on La La came out, the public thought it would surely be the end of their marriage for sure. Although, they are no longer living under the same roof, the pair seem to be on as good of terms as can be expected.

When La La dropped by the Wendy Williams Show this week, she was in a great mood. She couldn’t stop smiling, and she did not shy away from the tough topics.

Wendy wasted no time asking about where things stand between La La and Carmelo. Inquiring minds wanted to know whether La La had any plans to file for divorce.

“Not right now,” La La stated, adding that she and Carmelo are facing a very real struggle in their relationship. “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

Right now, La La and Carmelo are focusing on raising their son Kiyan. As for the fate of their marriage, La La’s not sure about what could happen.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” La La admitted. “I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”


