Watch: Combining Hip-Hop & Science To Connect With Students

A science educator who helped pioneer #HipHopEd mentored a new generation of science teachers.

Posted 20 hours ago
NewsOne visited the annual Science Genius B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bringing Attention to Transforming, Teaching and Learning Science) in the Bronx, New York for insight to the #HipHopEd approach to teaching science.

Dr. Christopher Emdin, an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology at Columbia University’s Teachers College, is a pioneer in the movement. He mentored several students who are now educators and use rap music as a tool in their own classrooms.

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin attended the event as a judge in the student science rap battles. He shared with NewsOne why it’s important for African-American children to see someone who looks like them working in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career.

