Girl Talk With J. Belle Season Finale with Olympia D. & Sunshine Anderson

This week’s on Girl Talk with J. Belle is back to back episodes to wrap up Black Music Month. This first go-around has been a blessing and I’m thankful to everyone who participated in the series.

We are ending on a high note with the Midday diva of Old School 105.3, Olympia D. We talked about her start in TV, how she’s able to balance motherhood and her career and how to stay marketable in the entertainment industry.

Watch her interview here:

Follow @Olympia D. @OlympiaDShow

Sunshine Anderson is a name many of us are familiar with. Her hit songs from Heard It All Before and Lunch & Dinner skyrocketed on the charts and she’s never looked back with three albums under her belt, Sunshine has traveled the world over and over again and still manages to stay humble in the crazy world of the entertainment industry. We talked about how she balances her career as a singer, On-Air Personality for Old School 105.3, the music of today and she even sings for me a little.

Take a look at the interview below:

Follow Sunshine Anderson @iamsunshineanderson

