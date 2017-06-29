WATCH: Off-Duty Illinois Cop Threatens ‘To Kill’ Black Teen For Walking On Property

In the latest incident involving accusations of police violence against people of color, a new viral Facebook video shows an off-duty White officer holding a Black teen to the ground and threatening his life in the Village of Lansing, Illinois, reports The Huffington Post.

The 15-year-old teen found himself on the officer’s front lawn Saturday after a fight broke out between several young people. A roughly 90-second clip shows a portion of the incident between the teen and cop, who straddled the minor and placed his hands around his neck. The officer is heard saying “I’m going to f**king kill you” to the teen for walking onto his property in the expletive-laden video, which was filmed by another teen identified only as, Aaron, also 15, writes the HuffPost. The video, posted Monday, has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

In a statement released by Lansing police, officials said the off-duty officer “became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight.”

“One of the juveniles had visible minor injuries, and the other was temporarily detained for further investigation until the arrival of on-duty officers,” the statement said. The incident is under investigation.

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, who is representing the teen’s family, identified the victim as Jordan Brunson, who suffers from asthma. The police officer’s name has not been released.

The teen told WGN-TV he was trying to help his friend who was sitting on the cop’s porch after being beaten up earlier in the day. Brunson’s family filed a police report and wants the officer to face charges.

Stroth, whose law firm investigates police violence, referred to the officer’s actions as unwarranted and excessive as well as said that the fight between the teens was unrelated to the cop’s treatment of Brunson, reports the Post.

“ The video speaks for itself. It’s yet another example of a white officer using excessive and unreasonable force against a 15-year-old Black boy ,” Stroth said to HuffPost.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, WGN-TV

