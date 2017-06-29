President Donald Trump Attacks MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Twitter

There is no love lost between Donald Trump and Mika Brzezinski.
Last week, the Morning Joe co-host was left speechless after watching footage of Trump discussing his preference for millionaires and billionaires, not “poor people,” running the economy. She also compared the president’s administration to a “developing dictatorship,” and said that Trump’s “very, very imbalanced.” On Thursday morning, he fired back through his preferred method of juvenile insults and baseless accusations: Twitter.
“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” the president tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came… [six minutes go by before Trump finishes this thought] “…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”
Meanwhile, Brzezinski almost immediately responded to Trump’s facelift accusation what with can only be described as A Good Tweet.
