Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For Using His Image On Their Clothes

Ms. Voletta Wallace is livid.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Kendall + Kylie Fashion Line Launch Party At Topshop

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Another day, another Kardashian/Jenner drag session — but this time the famous sisters are being blasted by an unexpected opponent.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching major heat from the Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother for using her son’s image and likeness to sell $125 t-shirts for their new clothing line. Ms. Voletta Wallace took to Instagram (the perfect place to get the famous sisters’ attention), see below:

Since Biggie’s mom read the Jenner sisters on social media, the t-shirts are no longer available for sell. But no word on whether or not they sold out, or the heat from mama Wallace was too much for them to bear.  Obviously, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian/Jenner has been called out for extracting from culture for profit.

