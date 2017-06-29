Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For Using His Image On Their Clothes

Another day, another Kardashian/Jenner drag session — but this time the famous sisters are being blasted by an unexpected opponent.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching major heat from the Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother for using her son’s image and likeness to sell $125 t-shirts for their new clothing line. Ms. Voletta Wallace took to Instagram (the perfect place to get the famous sisters’ attention), see below:

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Since Biggie’s mom read the Jenner sisters on social media, the t-shirts are no longer available for sell. But no word on whether or not they sold out, or the heat from mama Wallace was too much for them to bear. Obviously, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian/Jenner has been called out for extracting from culture for profit.