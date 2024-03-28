Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé made a lot of noise when she released her latest country singles “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and “16 Carriages.” Things went into overdrive yesterday (March, 27), when she dropped the entire tracklist for her upcoming album Cowboy Carter as it featured some very recognizable names and titles.

The Queen B had her Beyhive buzzing ridiculously on social media after revealing the titles on her eighth solo studio album. Not only will it feature Dolly Parton, but apparently Beyoncé will have a cover of Dolly P’s classic hit “Jolene.” That title alone had her followers swooning as they await the midnight release of the album March 29. Though we don’t know if Dolly P will be featured on “Jolene” or one of the many other songs, the fact that this collaboration will be happening for Beyoncé’s country album is amazing enough in itself.

Serving as a follow-up to 2022’s Renaissance, Act 2: Cowboy Carter will introduce Beyoncé to a country crowd that may not be too familiar with her talents, but according to Variety, it’s something that the Houston native was inspired to do quite some time ago after an incident that didn’t make her feel “welcome” in the genre.

Per Variety:

She was likely referring to her 2016 performance at the Country Music Association Awards, where she duetted with the Dixie Chicks (as they were known at the time). The appearance caused controversy in the country community, particularly on social media, and some expressed displeasure at the fact that she was given such a prominent spot at the show.

In a long note posted on Instagram, Beyoncé explained that this incident inspired her to study the origins of country music. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she said. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Even if the album is a classic and goes diamond we really don’t expect Beyoncé to get any Country Music Awards for it. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Beyoncé’s upcoming album? Will you be listening to it when it drops March 29? Let us know in the comments section below.

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com