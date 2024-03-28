Listen Live
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

No Jay-Z feature on any of the songs?

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024

Source: METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Beyoncé made a lot of noise when she released her latest country singles “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and “16 Carriages.” Things went into overdrive yesterday (March, 27), when she dropped the entire tracklist for her upcoming album Cowboy Carter as it featured some very recognizable names and titles.

The Queen B had her Beyhive buzzing ridiculously on social media after revealing the titles on her eighth solo studio album. Not only will it feature Dolly Parton, but apparently Beyoncé will have a cover of Dolly P’s classic hit “Jolene.” That title alone had her followers swooning as they await the midnight release of the album March 29. Though we don’t know if Dolly P will be featured on “Jolene” or one of the many other songs, the fact that this collaboration will be happening for Beyoncé’s country album is amazing enough in itself.

Serving as a follow-up to 2022’s Renaissance, Act 2: Cowboy Carter will introduce Beyoncé to a country crowd that may not be too familiar with her talents, but according to Variety, it’s something that the Houston native was inspired to do quite some time ago after an incident that didn’t make her feel “welcome” in the genre.

Per Variety:

She was likely referring to her 2016 performance at the Country Music Association Awards, where she duetted with the Dixie Chicks (as they were known at the time). The appearance caused controversy in the country community, particularly on social media, and some expressed displeasure at the fact that she was given such a prominent spot at the show.

In a long note posted on Instagram, Beyoncé explained that this incident inspired her to study the origins of country music. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she said. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Even if the album is a classic and goes diamond we really don’t expect Beyoncé to get any Country Music Awards for it. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Beyoncé’s upcoming album? Will you be listening to it when it drops March 29? Let us know in the comments section below.

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 100.3
Trending
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close