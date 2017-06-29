Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and Naomi Campbell’s Friendship?

Rihanna looks so happy with her new man pic.twitter.com/SpdL1h5IxE — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 27, 2017

Thanks to the various memes, pics, and commentary on social media, you’ve probably heard about‘s new boo thang. RiRi took a steamy dip in the pool with billionaire businessmanand the whole world got to see. Here’s a refresher:

Get it, RiRi!

Well, there might be some beef brewing because of her new fling. According to Bossip, Hassan happens to be the ex of the one and only Naomi Campbell. The supermodel has noticeably been disconnected from Rihanna, even unfollowing her on Instagram. When she was asked about Rih on Watch What Happens Live, Naomi said, “Everything’s fine. I don’t have beef. I don’t have beef especially with Black women who I think are powerful, and we’re all doing the same thing, doing the same struggle.”

Mhm.

Rihanna and Naomi seemed to be tight at once, but they haven’t been seen in public together since 2014. Of course we appreciate the Black girl love. Let’s just hope a steamy new Saudi guy doesn’t get in the way! Meanwhile, you can check out Twitter reactions below.

Yes ladies and gentlemen, that's Naomi Campbell & Rihanna, two women that are beefing. This is about to get GOOD ASF pic.twitter.com/KjneIXbPj1 — Roel (@Minajlb) June 28, 2017

we need this mans credentials. how you land Rihanna AND Naomi Campbell ?!?! pic.twitter.com/rR5P3P6OVN — bri. (@_MadameBee) June 27, 2017

So this dude had Naomi Campbell and now Rihanna omg he must have some bomb dick — anais (@surfregui) June 27, 2017

Rihanna waving bye to Naomi Campbell as she leaves the pool where she was just fucking her man. pic.twitter.com/dMtdzM0BZf — bobo (@MEKKKOS) June 28, 2017

This dude out there w Naomi Campbell and then Rihanna, but half of y'all can't even get a text back 😭 pic.twitter.com/yuV0eIwU2e — MK (@Neethz426) June 28, 2017

It never stops.

