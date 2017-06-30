Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Accident

A police report states that tennis star Venus Williams is “at fault” for a car accident, which caused a 78-year-old man to suffer injuries that later claimed his life, ABC News reports.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police report, obtained by ABC, said the collision occurred on June 9 and identified the accident victim as Jerome Barson, who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by his wife, Linda Barson.

Williams told investigators that backed-up traffic forced her to stop in the middle of the intersection, and she did not see Barson’s vehicle coming when she began moving again. Barson drove into the intersection when her light turned green and T-boned Williams’ SUV.

CNN reported that the couple was hospitalized immediately after the crash, and Jerome Barson died two weeks later.

“[Williams] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver],” the police report stated. The reports also said neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or distracted by electronic devices.

A lawyer representing Williams, Malcolm Cunningham, underscored that the police did not charge his client with a traffic violation. He said the tennis player entered the intersection on a green light and drove at 5 miles per hour.

“This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” he said, according to ABC.

CNN reported that Linda Barson’s attorney, Michael Steinger, stated that Jerome Barson had multiple surgeries over two weeks before succumbing to injuries.

“Mrs. Barson is suffering intense grief and doesn’t know how she will go on,” he said, adding that the couple was married for 35 years.

SOURCE: ABC News, CNN

