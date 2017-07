CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS TRUMP BASHING MIKA BROKE THE CAMEL’S BACK

Congresswoman Maxine Waters wants Republicans to finally say it – ENOUGH IS ENOUGH … after President Trump verbally brutalized Mika Brzezinski. The L.A. Congresswoman’s reaction was predictable and fierce … complete and utter disgust after the Prez went after Mika, calling her stupid and crazy, adding she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” Waters — who has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics from the get-go — thinks there have been ample grounds for impeachment, but this should nail the coffin shut.

Source TMZ

