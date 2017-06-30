Russell Simmons Biopic Reportedly In The Works

Biopics are back in a major way these days, but let’s be honest — everyone doesn’t deserve one.

People like Russell Simmons, who influenced the masses and crafted culture, are the stories that need to be told. Fortunately for us, that dream may soon be a reality. According to The Grio, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is reportedly set to write a Russell Simmons biopic called Life And Def: Sex Drugs Money + God.

Sources say that the film will not only chronicle the Yogi’s rise to stardom from the streets to becoming the biggest music and fashion icon of his time, but will also chronicle the rise of rap and hip-hop in America. His work at Def Jam Records and his influence on artists like LL Cool J and Public Enemy will also be highlighted. The project is reportedly part of a deal signed by Barris and his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, last year with Fox. The deal allows Barris and Khalabo Ink Society to tell compelling stories and produce films that examine Black history that the mainstream media usually neglects.

No word on when the film is set to be released. Russell Simmons will also have a hand in producing the movie. Upcoming biopics, take notes.

Are you here for it?