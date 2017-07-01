Entertainment
Kenya Moore Brushes Off ‘RHOA’ Firing Rumor

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


Kenya Moore used a picture to refute rumors that she was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

RHOA fans were shocked when pictures of Kenya’s beach wedding surfaced online. Given her recent volatile breakup, many couldn’t believe their eyes. At first, some thought that she was probably filming another project.

When Kenya confirmed that she did indeed tie the knot, the masses were gagged. Bravo, however, was not so pleasantly surprised.

According to Radar Online, the network was ready to revoke her peach privileges and cut her from the show. “The network isn’t happy with the recent series of events involving her ‘wedding,’” a tipster told Radar Online. “They feel that it put the authenticity of the series in jeopardy.”

The insider went on to claim, “She’s attempted to smooth things over by offering to have another ceremony next summer for the cameras, but that plan hasn’t been well received either.”

The new bride chose to respond by sharing a fashionable snapshot of her super-cute outfit, with a caption that read, “Serving for season 10.” It was a not-so-subtle hint that she was off to film a scene in nothing by high-fashion labels.


Photos