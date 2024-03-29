100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Federal authorities are turning over every stone when it comes to investigating Diddy. Companies tied to the mogul have been served subpoenas.

As spotted on TMZ the task force behind the recent raids to Sean Combs’ properties is looking for more intel that can be used as potential evidence. The celebrity gossip website reports that several service providers for the Bad Boy Entertainment founder have been mandated to turn over all correspondences over for formal review. Sources who say are close to the matter say the the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has served his jet charter company with a subpoena with a goal of identifying who joined him on his private flights. The same goes for his wireless provider and vendors who service his computers. If needed the FAA can also be served so the agency can see his movements on commercial airlines.

On Monday, March 25 Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a sex trafficking. His lawyer Aaron Dyers has denied the allegations and chastised federal officials on how they conducted the searches on Diddy’s properties via a formal statement to Variety Magazine. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer wrote. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

As per The New York Post Diddy was spotted out and about in Miami with his two daughters on Thursday, March 26. He declined comment when asked about the recent events and flashed a peace sign to the paparazzi.

Companies Tied To Diddy Served Subpoenas After Federal Raids was originally published on hiphopwired.com