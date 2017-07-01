National
17 Shot During Nightclub Concert in Little Rock

Posted 12 hours ago
Police Line

Source: Siede Preis / Getty


More than a dozen people were shot in Little Rock, Ark., after a dispute broke out at a nightclub concert, police said early Saturday.

At least 17 people were shot after gunfire broke out during the concert, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement. One person was in critical condition, but police tweeted Saturday that their condition had been upgraded to stable. The youngest person shot is 16-years-old, Buckner added.

The shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time, does not appear to be terror-related or an active shooter incident, Buckner said.

Other people were injured exiting the club during the chaos, though it was not clear how many were hurt, Buckner said.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Siede Preis and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
