Black High School Graduate Fatally Shot In Road Rage Incident

Police officials are still searching for the suspect.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 9 hours ago
Law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect who fatally shot 18-year-old Bianca Nikol Roberson during a road rage incident in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, reports NBC News.

According to the outlet Roberson, a Black high school graduate, was returning from a trip to the mall to buy clothes for college when the encounter occurred.

During a press conference, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said that a conflict ensued after Roberson and another driver attempted to merge into the same lane, writes the source. After the two cars collided, the suspect got out of his vehicle, shot her in the head, and fled the scene. Roberson died immediately.

A composite sketch of the suspect that has been released by authorities indicates that he is a White male. “This was a senseless and brutal act of violence,” said Hogan, according to the outlet.

The incident has left Roberson’s loved one traumatized. TIME reports that she was slated to attend Jacksonville University in the fall. “She was a beautiful girl. Bright, she loved children … very smart and made the honor roll. She had a good heart,” said her father, Rodney Roberson, according to ABC News. “I’m angry, my family is angry … everyone is angry.”

The outlet reports that the police have launched a manhunt and are urging the suspect to come forward.

This isn’t the only road rage incident to claim the life of a Black child in recent years. Last year, three-year-old Acen King was fatally shot when an enraged driver opened fire on his grandmother’s car in Arkansas.

SOURCE: NBC News, ABC News, TIME

