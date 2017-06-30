Entertainment
Black Music Month Feature: Patti Collins Wife of Bootsy Collins

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Patti Collins

They say behind every great man there’s a great women… in this case this is true!  Meet Patti Collins the wife and manager of funk legend Bootsy Collins!

Patti has been the back bone for Bootsy and by his side helping him navigate the music industry and help run the Bootsy Collins Foundation.  Soul 101.5 personality Fredd E. Redd recently sat down with Patti in Bootsy’s legendary studio to talk about her role in the industry and what she’s been up to lately!




Photos