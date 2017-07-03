National
Taxi Driver Accidentally Drives Over Ten People at Massachusetts Airport

Illuminated taxi

Source: John Winston / Getty


(RNN) – A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians, injuring several, the Massachusetts State Police tweeted. Officials tell CNN that the accident is a result of driver error. Ten people have been taken to several different hospitals, some with serious injuries, the  Boston Globe said.

The incident occurred at 1:44 ET at the taxi pool of Logan International Airport.

A law enforcement official told the Globe the incident does not appear to be terror. The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene where police questioned him and he is cooperating with police, said David Procopia, a spokesman for the state police.

Sources told CNN the driver confused the brakes with the gas pedal.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of John Winston and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Photos