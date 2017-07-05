Watch: Venus Williams Breaks Down Over Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams should be celebrating her recent opening match win at Wimbledon and the fact that she has a new niece or nephew on the way — but the tennis champ has much heavier things on her mind.

During a press conference on Monday, Venus broke down in tears mid-sentence when asked about the fatal car crash. Reports say that the star is being sued for wrongful death after she was found at fault in a car accident that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead.

Before completely leaving the press conference, Williams told reporters about the accident, “I am completely speechless, and it’s just…yeah, I mean, I’m just…”

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

Cops say Venus caused the tragic crash when she impeded oncoming traffic by trying to get past a street light. The star is being sued for unspecified damages, including Barson’s medical and funeral expenses.