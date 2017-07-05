Watch: Venus Williams Breaks Down Over Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams should be celebrating her recent opening match win at Wimbledon and the fact that she has a new niece or nephew on the way — but the tennis champ has much heavier things on her mind.
During a press conference on Monday, Venus broke down in tears mid-sentence when asked about the fatal car crash. Reports say that the star is being sued for wrongful death after she was found at fault in a car accident that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead.
Before completely leaving the press conference, Williams told reporters about the accident, “I am completely speechless, and it’s just…yeah, I mean, I’m just…”
Cops say Venus caused the tragic crash when she impeded oncoming traffic by trying to get past a street light. The star is being sued for unspecified damages, including Barson’s medical and funeral expenses.
Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic
8 photos Launch gallery
Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic
1. An adorable baby Venus and even younger Serena hang out in diapers.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. The sisters always celebrate their big wins together.Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. Now doesn’t this make you want to hold your sister tight?!Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. Venus and Serena pose at the St. Regis New York during the US Open.Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Strong is beautiful.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. The sisters are all smiles with their Olympic Gold medals.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. The Williams sisters pose at the Serena and Venus Southeast tennis and learning center.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. The closer than close sisters are dance partners, too!Source:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours