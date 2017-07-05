Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw Middle Fingers Up On ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Peter Parker returns!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters Friday and it’s the best Peter Parker I’ve seen on film. Tom Holland‘s take on the character is even better than Tobey Maguire‘s 2002 rendition.

On this week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, I go behind the scenes with Tom Holland and kick it with his other cast mates: Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier and Zendaya. I learn about how they bonded on set, including a Netflix horror movies party that left the guys shook. “The boys are really scared of scary movies,” Zendaya said. “It’s a lot. It’s very extra.”

The cast also revealed some epic movie magic and recalled multiple takes where Zendaya had to flip someone off. Check out her middle finger game in the video above and be sure to see Spider-Man: Homecoming when it hits theaters Friday. It’s definitely worth your money.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw Middle Fingers Up On ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos