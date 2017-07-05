Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July Tweet

The entire Wayans family is known for using comedy to speak the truth and nothing but the truth.

Damon Wayans Jr. stuck to the family motto on Tuesday by tweeting how he really feels about Independence day. He wrote:

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Although the tweet was funny to some and rang true for most, Wayans was dragged on social media for being offensive and hateful. He defended himself in a follow-up tweet saying:

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

One follower even brought Damon’s famous dad into the mix. But leave it to a member of the Wayans family to have a funny yet clever comeback:

Thanks Jason 🙂 . Will do 🙂 😘 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Do you think Damon Wayans Jr.’s joke crossed the line, or was he speaking facts?