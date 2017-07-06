Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt

Stevie J's has put a dramatic new twist on his custody battle with Joseline.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Stevie J has found a new way to demand that Joseline Hernandez let him spend time with their daughter.

This brings a whole new meaning to wearing your heart on your sleeve.

Stevie J and Joseline have had rocky time figuring out a custody agreement over their baby Bonnie Bella. Truth be told, they’ve had a tough time deciding whether they like each other since Joseline found out she was pregnant

After Bonnie Bella arrived, the pair went back to court to work out a custody agreement. They eventually dropped the case. But their relationship has remained unstable until this day (they even backed out on a joint appearance on The Wendy Williams Show).

While figuring out her relationship with Stevie, Joseline went toe-to-toe with his daughter Savannah Jordan on social media. Then she dropped a bomb, claiming that she had plans to move to Miami with Bonnie Bella. As if that weren’t enough, Stevie claims that Joseline has been keeping Bonnie from him.

“She been keeping my daughter from me, that’s not cool,” he said on L&HH . “You didn’t answer my call to see my baby. When I call — I want to see her.”

Now, he’s taken his to the ‘Gram for all to see. And for those that happen not to be online, he may be sporting the new Free Bonnie Bella t-shirt he’s created.


We’re not sure what the next level of this campaign might be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he was getting some quotes on putting up a billboard.

RELATED STORIES:

Joseline Hernandez Posts Disturbing Tweets About Stevie J’s Daughter

Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

So… Joseline Hernandez Had Strippers At Her Baby Shower

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos