Is Stokley Williams Leaving Mint Condition?

Here’s some sad news and good news. The sad news is that the legendary Minneapolis band Mint Condition is heading in a different direction than its lead singer, Stokely Williams

That brings us to the good news. You may already know this, but if you didn’t, here it is. Williams, has gone solo and dropped his first album, Introducing Stokely.

But of course the question a lot of fans are asking is … Does that mean Mint Condition is history?

Well, it just so happens that Williams sat down with Hip Hollywood to answer that question. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that his #1 focus was his new album and single, “Level.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

Also On 100.3: