Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’ If She Doesn’t Make This Big Decision

has definitely brought her share of entertainment to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now all that might come to an end if she doesn’t make a big decision.

According to TMZ, the folks over at RHOA want Kenya to bring her husband Marc Daly on the show. They want him so bad that they reportedly gave Kenya an ultimatum — bring him on the show or lose your job. This presents a challenge for the reality star because her husband doesn’t want to be anywhere near RHOA, according to sources. The former banker supposedly doesn’t like the way Black men are portrayed on the show.

According to sources, Kenya has argued that the show hired her, not her husband, and there’s no mention of him in her contract. Kenya further argued that she waited 46 years for a loving relationship and she doesn’t want to risk it over a show. Despite Kenya’s pleas, producers seem to be adamant about her husband being on.

Kenya’s dilemma doesn’t help her as a woman trying to get pregnant either. TMZ reports that she’s undergoing IVF treatments and the stress could have a negative impact. It seems like family and career have raised the stakes for this former Miss USA winner. We’ll keep you updated.

