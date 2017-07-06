A Judge Denies Nicki Minaj’s Brother’s Plea To Dismiss Trial

Nicki Minaj may have some serious beef with Remy Ma , but her brother is the one going through some real drama.

Bossip reports that last week, a Long Island judge ruled not to toss Jelani Maraj’s child rape case, after his defense attorney, David Schwartz, filed a motion to have it dismissed. Despite Schwartz’s plea, Maraj’s trial will move ahead as scheduled, and he’s due back in court later this month to begin jury selection. As you may recall, a 12-year-old girl told police that Maraj repeatedly raped and sodomized her over an eight-month period in 2015.

Judge Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Jelani Maraj’s Bid To Toss Child Rape Case. https://t.co/sy5sGzNy6k pic.twitter.com/OpZS1oEotb — Respeck My Gossip (@GossipThot) July 6, 2017

Maraj is facing felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child, but has insisted that the alleged victim was having sex with other people — just not him. Prosecutors took Jelani’s plea agreement of 15 years to life after both sides couldn’t agree on how much time he should serve under a deal. Maraj has been free on bail since 2015, but is set to return to court in a couple of weeks.

Things have been quiet about the shocking case until Remy Ma used it as leverage to roast Nicki in “Shether.” All is fair in love and hip hop, right?