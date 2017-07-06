Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

A Judge Denies Nicki Minaj’s Brother’s Plea To Dismiss Trial

Things aren't looking good for Jelani.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty


Nicki Minaj may have some serious beef with Remy Ma, but her brother is the one going through some real drama.

Bossip reports that last week, a Long Island judge ruled not to toss Jelani Maraj’s child rape case, after his defense attorney, David Schwartz, filed a motion to have it dismissed. Despite Schwartz’s plea, Maraj’s trial will move ahead as scheduled, and he’s due back in court later this month to begin jury selection. As you may recall, a 12-year-old girl told police that Maraj repeatedly raped and sodomized her over an eight-month period in 2015.

Maraj is facing felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child, but has insisted that the alleged victim was having sex with other people — just not him. Prosecutors took Jelani’s plea agreement of 15 years to life after both sides couldn’t agree on how much time he should serve under a deal. Maraj has been free on bail since 2015, but is set to return to court in a couple of weeks.

Things have been quiet about the shocking case until Remy Ma used it as leverage to roast Nicki in “Shether.” All is fair in love and hip hop, right?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos