Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In Jay-Z And Kanye West’s Beef

It's not Beyoncé.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
The beef between Jay-Z and Kanye West was solidified this past week when Jay released his acclaimed 4:44 album. On the track “Kill Jay-Z,” Jigga addresses Kanye West’s rant against him last year. Kanye said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake sh*t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.”

In response Jay-Z rapped, “You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes onstage/ F *ck was he thinkin’?/ ‘F *ck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Now, sources at Page Six are saying part of the reason Kanye initiated his digs at Hov is because of his wife, Kim Kardashian. Reportedly, Kanye tried to force Kim onto the Carters and they weren’t having it.

“[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyoncé not being BFFs,” the source said. “Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé. He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’”

The source continues, “It’s not organic. It’s not real. Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim…It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like, f*ck you.”

Despite the tension between the two rap stars, another source believes it will all blow over eventually. “Their relationship is familial,” the source said. “I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future.”

We’ll see. Long live Hov and Yeezy.

Photos