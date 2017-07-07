PopSugar Gets Dragged For ‘Natural Hair’ Movement Article

Popular lifestyle website PopSugar is in some serious heat after being called out by readers who noticed they did an entire article on the struggles of managing natural hair without including Black women. It’s general knowledge that the natural hair movement was pioneered by Black women, so to see terms such as “textured” and “frizzy” while only showcasing White women is something that definitely raises eyebrows.

So, @POPSUGAR is just going to hijack the phrase "natural hair" and make it solely about ww? https://t.co/ZhSRi2VHbn pic.twitter.com/i2LftpYqe8 — Simone Wilde✨ (@xSimoneWilde) July 3, 2017

Whitewashing, which is the term being used to describe PopSugar’s tactics, is clearly being seen as the article glosses up terms associated with natural hair without any acknowledgement of where the terms came from, nor do they bother to include black women in their article. It’s also safe to assume that no consultation took place with women of color before producing the article.

Popsugar published an article about embracing natural hair. Zero black women were featured. https://t.co/ZRe1wE1PFY pic.twitter.com/aLjYHZRKj1 — XsandysUK (@XsandysUk) July 4, 2017

Yes, there are processing products that are used by White women, and they have the options to go chemical free just like any black woman can do if she chooses, but how often do you hear white women use the term “natural hair”? The backlash continues to take place as readers express their dismay with the article.

What’s your take? Do you think PopSugar did the most by trying to associate themselves with natural hair terminology?

