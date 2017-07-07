Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Get ‘So Stoned’ Off Of Rihanna’s New Collection With Manolo Blahnik

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rihanna is the footwear queen. The beauty received the Shoe Of The Year award this year for her Puma Creepers (becoming the first woman to do so) and has multiple successful collaborations with Manolo Blahnik (even causing their site to crash). Her third collection with the high-end shoe brand, immortalized by Sex In The City, drops today.

The four piece collection is full of gems and lucite heels. Rihanna stated on Instagram that this is her “hands down favorite collection with Manolo Blahnik.” There are multiple heel heights for all beauties. See the entire collection below.

Poison Ivy, $2325.00.

#RihannaXManolo The #SoSTONED collection….JULY 6. @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Spice"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Spice, $1265.00.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Bajan Princess, $1435.00.

Purple Chalice, $1325.00.

Beauties, will you be buying?

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming

Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Street Style : Day Four- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

7 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Continue reading Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos