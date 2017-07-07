Police Arrest Man After Pointing Gun, Using N-Word In Road Rage Incident

Police Arrest Man After Pointing Gun, Using N-Word In Road Rage Incident

William Ramey, who had guns and marijuana in his truck, told the police that he almost had to shoot someone, and then repeat the racial slur.

Posted 7 hours ago
Daytona Beach, Florida police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly pointing a shotgun at a woman and her son during a road rage incident on Monday, WESH-TV reports.

According to the police report, obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, William Ramey, who is White, pulled in front of a van driven by Antoinette Saintvil, 48, and slammed on his brakes.

The Black woman and her son, 23-year-old Salnave Guillaume, stepped out of their van and started yelling at Ramey, a witness told the police.

Ramey got out of his Ford truck. Using a racial slur, he pointed a gun at Saintvil and Guillaume, threatening to shoot them. After the confrontation, the mother and son then drove to a gas station and called the police, while Ramey drove off.

Saintvil told WESH that she believes Ramey was angry because her van, which has poor pickup, was moving too slow.

“He said, ‘you n-word, you all driving a raggedy van and you all need to get a good car’ and he was yelling and screaming,” she said.

Saintvil continued:

“I looked to him and he had a gun out. It was a rifle with a scope on it and he was, like, ‘I will kill you n,’ this and that and the other and I was, like, that-that don’t make no sense about you getting mad about my car going too slow.”

The police pulled over Ramey later that day. Ramey told them he was having a bad day and almost had to shoot someone, using the racial slur, the report stated.

Officers discovered two guns, 3 grams of marijuana and alcohol in his truck. The Sentinel reported that the police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

