White US Mint Employee Places Noose On Black Co-Worker’s Chair

Photo by

National
Home > National

White US Mint Employee Places Noose On Black Co-Worker’s Chair

Treasury officials denounced the act and placed the worker on leave.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Officials put a worker at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia on administrative leave for placing a noose on the chair of his Black co-worker, NBC News reported.

Surveillance video purports to show the White male coin maker walk toward his colleague’s workspace with the noose, which was made of rope used to seal coin bags. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on June 28.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general launched an internal investigation after Black employees notified their union president.

A Treasury spokesman said the department has “absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of misconduct reported at the mint,” NBC reported.

This is the latest in a wave of incidents involving nooses, a racially charged symbol of lynching used to threaten and intimidate African Americans.

Several weeks earlier, a noose was found at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: NBC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Sad Racists Hang Noose From Tree In Maryland

Photo Of Black Girl With Noose Sparks Controversy At California High School

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos