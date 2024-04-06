“I Love the 90s” Winning Weekend!

Listen Live
April 6, 2024

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is giving you a chance to win tickets to the “I Love the 90s” Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Montell Jordan! Friday August 9th at Hard Rock Casino. To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “LOVE” to 71007

