Listen Live
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Stefon Diggs

Source: Stefon Diggs / Getty

The Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to the #Texans, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal sends a second-round pick back to Buffalo, and gives the Texans Diggs, who spent the last four years averaging 111.3 catches for 1,343 yards and 9.3 TDs without missing a game.

The Texans will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

The blockbuster trade means the 30-year-old Diggs will team up with another franchise player in Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close