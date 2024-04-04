100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese Declares For WNBA Draft

Angel Reese will be continuing her rivalry with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.

In a new interview with Vogue, the LSU star announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

Reese won a national title with LSU in 2023 and had one of the highest NIL valuations in college sports at $1.8

million.

Why leave all that for the WNBA? She told Vogue “I want to start at the bottom again… I want to be a rookie

again and build myself back up”.