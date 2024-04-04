Listen Live
 Angel Reese: Declares For WNBA Draft

April 4, 2024

Angel Reese will be continuing her rivalry with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.
In a new interview with Vogue, the LSU star announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft.
Reese won a national title with LSU in 2023 and had one of the highest NIL valuations in college sports at $1.8
million.
Why leave all that for the WNBA?  She told Vogue “I want to start at the bottom again… I want to be a rookie
again and build myself back up”.
  • How high do you think Reese will be drafted?
  • Will she be able to make as much money in the WNBA as she makes in college?

