A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been Vandalized

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
This is just disrespectful beyond measure.

A mural honoring the late rapper Prodigy, who passed away in June, has been destroyed just hours after its completion. Prodigy’s fellow rapper and close friend Cormega posted a photo of the mural which had been sprayed over with white paint, calling the act “some sucker sh*t.”

This is some sucker shit.

The artists behind the mural are Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare, who created the lifelike image mural within just five days. The painting exists on the side of the Urban Upbound building on 13th Street and 40th Avenue, across the street from Prodigy’s native Queensbridge housing projects in New York City. Jeff shared step by step photos of the mural making process on Instagram.

 

 

Fans on social media are calling for an investigation into finding the person(s) responsible for the mural’s destruction.

