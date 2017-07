Nelsan Ellis,’True Blood’ Actor, Dies

Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” is dead. The 39-year-old actor reportedly died of heart failure. Ellis made a splash playing the flamboyant and outspoken gay character in HBO’s popular vampire drama. “True Blood’ creator Alan Ball called Ellis, quote, “a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me.” Ellis most recently appeared on CBS’ “Elementary,” playing a former drug dealer trying to make up for his past.

RIP Nelsan.

Also On 100.3: