Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour is Coming to Ohio!

JayZ practically broke the internet when he released his13th project titled 4:44 and now news has broke that he is about to go on tour! JayZ will kick off his tour October 27th in Anaheim and go all over the country even stopping in Cleveland Sunday November 19th for a show at theQuicken Loans Arena.
Good news if you’re a Citi Card Member because you’ll have early access to tickets starting today July 10th at 9 a.m., PST, and end 7 p.m. Thursday. Being a Tidal member will also pay off because subscribers will also get early access starting July 10th. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com
