Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Jourdan Dunn Brings Us Bright Colors And Bold Bangs For Vogue Arabia

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hot model Jourdan Dunn was the July/August pick for Vogue Arabia. Jourdan delivered beautifully as the photos taken in Istanbul show her talent and the culture’s beauty.

Jourdan’s style was in full bloom, as she wore a dark pink lace dress with a matching hair piece that is a perfect mid-summer look. The fashion model graces the cover of the international magazine for the 12th time and doesn’t fail to disappoint. When she’s not on the runway or gracing a magazine cover, Jourdan embraces Arab fashion and serves as an advocate for the culture’s style and talented designers.

The alternate cover was just as stunning, as Jourdan went with a darker colored theme, wearing a black top with intricate detail and a black beenie hat. Her makeup was soft and natural, with complimentary hues of soft pink and brown.

Catch more of Jourdan and her stylish poses in Istanbul here.

DON’T MISS:

Jourdan Dunn’s ‘All Black Everything’ Michael Kors Fit

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

10 photos Launch gallery

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

Continue reading Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

Dope Rising Designer Aurora James Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund & Slays With Zendaya

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos