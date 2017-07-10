Jourdan Dunn Brings Us Bright Colors And Bold Bangs For Vogue Arabia

Hot model Jourdan Dunn was the July/August pick for Vogue Arabia. Jourdan delivered beautifully as the photos taken in Istanbul show her talent and the culture’s beauty.

So thankful and grateful to grace the July/August Cover of @voguearabia 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾 📸 @cuneytakeroglu 👗@koncaaykan 💄@Anthonypreel_ 💇🏽 @paolosoffiatti A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Jourdan’s style was in full bloom, as she wore a dark pink lace dress with a matching hair piece that is a perfect mid-summer look. The fashion model graces the cover of the international magazine for the 12th time and doesn’t fail to disappoint. When she’s not on the runway or gracing a magazine cover, Jourdan embraces Arab fashion and serves as an advocate for the culture’s style and talented designers.

The alternate cover was just as stunning, as Jourdan went with a darker colored theme, wearing a black top with intricate detail and a black beenie hat. Her makeup was soft and natural, with complimentary hues of soft pink and brown.

Catch more of Jourdan and her stylish poses in Istanbul here.

DON’T MISS:

Jourdan Dunn’s ‘All Black Everything’ Michael Kors Fit

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’