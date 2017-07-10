Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

#MODELMONDAY: Aiden Curtiss Walks The Runway And Produces Dubstep Beats

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Akris: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Peter White / Getty


Aiden Curtiss plays by her own rules. Even though she is the daughter of fashion royalty, she’s calling the shots as to how she will be defined. Aiden has discovered recent success on the runway, including Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Fenty x Puma – which she was especially excited to do since she got to collaborate with Rihanna. Aiden has plenty under her belt at this point, but insistss she’s only getting started.

Agencies:

New York – Next New York

Paris – Next Paris

London – Next London

Milan – Next Milan

Stockholm – MIKA’s

Claim to Fame: Aiden Curtiss is purebred fashion royalty. Her mother was legendary runway model and Yves Saint Laurent muse Katoucha Niane and her father is fashion designer Nigel Curtiss.

Instagram: @aidencurtis

Aiden’s plans don’t begin and end with fashion. Athough she’s making a name for herself, music is where her heart lies and she’s wasting no time making her mark there either. “It’s almost therapeutic for me—when I’m happy, sad, lonely, angry, feeling creative or bored, music is there. And making it is an even bigger outlet for me. Music plays a huge role in my life, and I wouldn’t be the same without it.” she told Vogue earlier this year.

London fashion week has started! // @zaczacposen lookbook @christopherniquet 🐚🦋🌺

A post shared by @aidencurtiss on

Recording under the name Lumacid, the 19-year old produces dubsteb beats (you can check her out on Soundcloud) and looks forward to making waves in the music industry. Aiden notes its been challenging, making her mark in music as a woman, but notes its been rewarding as well. “It’s almost therapeutic for me—when I’m happy, sad, lonely, angry, feeling creative or bored, music is there. And making it is an even bigger outlet for me.”

We’ll be on the lookout for Aiden’s work – on and off the runway!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Summer Wayans Breaks The Family Mold

#MODELMONDAYS: Oluchi Brings Naija Realness To Beauty And Business

#MODELMONDAY: Prince’s Muse, Damaris Lewis Is Making Dreams Come True For High School Teens

Street Style : Day Four- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

7 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Continue reading Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos