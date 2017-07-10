HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia Goes Platinum

American Idol Legend Fantasia Barrino took to Instagram to share her latest hairdo. She’s now sporting a short cropped platinum look!

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

The Free Yourself singer has rocked this fresh look which definitely adds some pop to her traditional short do which compliments her overall look. This sexy red body-con dress is no exception as she shares her new look with everyone.

I'm talking square Bizz A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Fantasia, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, strikes another pose with her new do in all black while showing off her coveted curves.

What do you think of Fantasia’s new platinum do? Vote haute or naught below!

