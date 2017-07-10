Entertainment
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

They didn't waste any time.

Blac Chyna wasn’t playing games when she moved to get a restraining order against Rob Kardashian. Less than a week after Rob went on his rant against Chyna and posted nude photos of her, she has been granted a restraining order.

On Monday, Chyna left court with her lawyers Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley in a celebratory mood. According to the restraining order, Rob is now barred from any further cyberbullying of Chyna. He is not allowed to post photos or videos of her or make any personal comments about her.

Rob did not attend the court preceding, although his attorney Robert Shapiro was there. Shapiro is most famous for being the defense lawyer during O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. Shapiro did not contest the restraining order. He followed his clients wishes and said Rob was only interested in doing what’s best for his daughter Dream. You can watch the press conference below.


Hopefully, this means the drama is finally dying down… but we doubt it.

 

Continue reading Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna's Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

