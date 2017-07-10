Suge Knight’s Son Rips Into Funkmaster Flex For Clowning His Dad

Funkmaster Flex has found himself caught up in yet another hip hop beef.

The Hot 97 DJ hit instagram over the weekend with a few jokes that Suge Knight, Jr. didn’t appreciate. If you’ll recall, the former Death Row Records CEO was charged with murder back in February 2015 in a hit-and-run that killed one and injured another.

On Saturday, Flex posted a video of Suge in court. His caption is what caught Knight, Jr.’s attention See below.

Soon after, Knight, Jr. caught wind of the joke and had a few thoughts of his own, aimed at Flex, who he says is a “low life.”

Flex has since responded by updating his original caption. “UPDATED! N*ggas worried about my post… Defend that honor to the barber with the quick hands or them “homies” doing interviews.. @sugejknight Hahaha!!!!!!! I respect your opinion… respect mine! Been talking that talk on and off the radio!” Flex wrote.

Flex also posted his full explanation on why he had jokes. Read below:

But Knight, Jr. isn’t here for any of it:

The lyrics in Put in work hurt funk flex feelings. Its Too real. #ad #overknightentertainment #linkinthebio #FreeSuge #westside #PacTheGoat @moreviralnews A post shared by Suge Jacob knight (@sugejknight) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

