Maia Campbell Relapse Stirs LL Cool J

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
A video of a woman who is believed to be actress Maia Campbell surfaced on the internet over the weekend and stirring trouble. Campbell was star on 90’s hit sitcom ‘In the House’ and has appeared in carious films up until the early 2000s. She appeared on Iyana’s Fix My Life in 2012 where she revealed she was struggling with addiction, bi-polar disorder and remained sober two years following the show.

Grammy award winning rapper LL Cool J, and former co-star with Campbell, took to twitter telling fans to pray for her and seek getting her help. Saying instead of recording people instead of getting them help is not the move! He also tweeted to her asking for anyone with contacts to her connect with him. Hopefully he can find out what she’s been up to.

Clips from Maia Campbell in 2012 on Fix My Life

 

Photos