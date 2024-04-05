100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kountry Wayne has come a long way from your phone screen to the big stage!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

His blend of down-home humor and relatable skits has captivated the world, so it was only right that he goes back on the road. Wayne shared how changes in Instagram’s rules inspired him to diversify his platform presence, a move that ultimately proved beneficial for his career. Wayne’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape while staying true to his comedic style is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit.

“I get my deals done, but my deals just gonna be a little different because I came to the table with my own food’.

‘The King of Hearts’ 2024 tour, produced by Live Nation, is described as “one of the most in-demand (comedy tours) in the country, [with Kountry Wayne] making a triumphant return to the stage with fresh, all-new material” (livenationentertainment.com).

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The tour comes after success with Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” The special premiered at #1 on Netflix’s most-watched list in the U.S.

Kountry Wayne sits with the Ryan Cameron Uncensored crew to discuss not just about comedy and entertainment, but also about resilience, adaptability, and making a positive impact.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

RELATED:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post From Small Screens to Big Stages: Kountry Wayne’s ‘The King of Hearts’ Comedy Tour appeared first on Black America Web.

From Small Screens to Big Stages: Kountry Wayne’s ‘The King of Hearts’ Comedy Tour was originally published on blackamericaweb.com