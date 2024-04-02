Listen Live
Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 2, 2024

As the world shifts into a more accepting and diverse dating pool in terms of conventional ways of partnering up — shoutout to all the “throuples” out there! — should it still be against the law to commit adultery?

The state of New York is taking a hard look at that question after a new bill was recently introduced in hopes of repealing the rarely-enforced law that was first enacted all the way back in 1907.

Cheaters, rejoice!

 

RELATED: TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

The interesting development currently making its way through the New York Legislature inspired Amanda to share a bit of a “pumpkin-eater” story from her own personal trials and tribulations. Although she wasn’t in the wrong at all, Amanda learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the generational cycle that can play a part in many situations of adultery. Grab your popcorn!

 

Enjoy this hilarious, “scandalous” story of adultery by way of the head honcho herself here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

