As the world shifts into a more accepting and diverse dating pool in terms of conventional ways of partnering up — shoutout to all the “throuples” out there! — should it still be against the law to commit adultery?
The state of New York is taking a hard look at that question after a new bill was recently introduced in hopes of repealing the rarely-enforced law that was first enacted all the way back in 1907.
Cheaters, rejoice!
RELATED: TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show
The interesting development currently making its way through the New York Legislature inspired Amanda to share a bit of a “pumpkin-eater” story from her own personal trials and tribulations. Although she wasn’t in the wrong at all, Amanda learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the generational cycle that can play a part in many situations of adultery. Grab your popcorn!
Enjoy this hilarious, “scandalous” story of adultery by way of the head honcho herself here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
