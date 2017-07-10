There’s No “Jayden K Smith” That Exists to Hack Into Facebook Accounts

(RNN) – New name, same hoax.

There is no Jayden K Smith who wants to hack your Facebook account and all your friends’ Facebook accounts where he will post horrible things that you can’t see but everybody else can.

Jayden K Smith is just the latest name to be attached to a long-running hoax that warns readers not to allow contact from a particular person or group because dire consequences will result, said Snopes, the internet’s clarion of truth and No. 1 buster of hoaxes.

Likewise, there is no Anwar Jitou, nor is there a Maggie from Sweden, a Bobby Roberts, a Jason Allen, a Linda Smith, a Jason Lee, a Roland Dryer or a host of other nonexistent people wishing to torpedo your online life in every way imaginable.

It’s a hoax, but it’s also pretty good advice.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Leon Neal and Getty Images