National
Home > National

There’s No “Jayden K Smith” That Exists to Hack Into Facebook Accounts

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

BRITAIN-INTERNET-COMPANY-FACEBOOK

Source: LEON NEAL / Getty


(RNN) – New name, same hoax.

There is no Jayden K Smith who wants to hack your Facebook account and all your friends’ Facebook accounts where he will post horrible things that you can’t see but everybody else can.

Jayden K Smith is just the latest name to be attached to a long-running hoax that warns readers not to allow contact from a particular person or group because dire consequences will result, said Snopes, the internet’s clarion of truth and No. 1 buster of hoaxes.

Likewise, there is no Anwar Jitou, nor is there a Maggie from Sweden, a Bobby Roberts, a Jason Allen, a Linda Smith, a Jason Lee, a Roland Dryer or a host of other nonexistent people wishing to torpedo your online life in every way imaginable.

It’s a hoax, but it’s also pretty good advice.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Leon Neal and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos